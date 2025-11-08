46,000 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,238,042 shares of company stock valued at $155,252,726. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.