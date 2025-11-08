Miller Investment Management LP Has $9.10 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Miller Investment Management LP cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.0% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $974.47.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $846.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $942.78 and its 200 day moving average is $830.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

