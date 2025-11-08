UBS Group Cuts Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $6.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.73. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.77 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 431,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 357,561 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 53.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,443 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at about $6,537,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Portillo’s by 375.5% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Portillo’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,973,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,027,000 after acquiring an additional 234,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

