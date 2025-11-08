Tejraj Hada Acquires 1,500 Shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Tejraj Hada acquired 1,500 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $33,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,023.64. This trade represents a 6.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $382.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

