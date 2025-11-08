HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for STOK Earnings

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,720. The trade was a 33.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,603.17. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,210. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

