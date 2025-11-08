The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

