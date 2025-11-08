KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.21 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $24,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 893,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $109,047,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 135,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.56. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $303.51. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

