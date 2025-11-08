Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $216.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,961.17. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $914,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

