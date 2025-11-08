Sheila Denton Sells 598 Shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Sheila Denton sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ INCY opened at $105.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,135,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,220,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 21.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,899,000 after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,986,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,061,000 after purchasing an additional 124,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,401,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
