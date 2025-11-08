Sheila Denton Sells 598 Shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Sheila Denton sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Incyte Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ INCY opened at $105.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,135,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,220,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 21.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,899,000 after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,986,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,061,000 after purchasing an additional 124,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,401,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.77.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

