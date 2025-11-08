KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 3.1%

KMB stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.