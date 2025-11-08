Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Insider Buys $39,460.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) insider Van Singleton II purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $39,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 292,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,538,814.28. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.9%

MTDR stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 89.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 27.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

