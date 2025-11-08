KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $32,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,565,415 shares of company stock valued at $69,037,981 and have sold 16,875,234 shares valued at $136,847,628. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $146.00 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.43%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

