Luke Evnin Sells 34,947 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $42,285.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,787,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,582,843.54. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Luke Evnin sold 30,774 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $37,544.28.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Luke Evnin sold 90,164 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $110,000.08.

On Monday, November 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,876.01.

On Friday, October 31st, Luke Evnin sold 73,192 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $93,685.76.

On Thursday, October 30th, Luke Evnin sold 55,795 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $79,786.85.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Luke Evnin sold 86,154 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $133,538.70.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Luke Evnin sold 44,327 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $72,696.28.

On Monday, October 27th, Luke Evnin sold 46,664 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $80,262.08.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile



Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

