Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRUS. Wall Street Zen raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $118.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 11,089 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,347,202.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,037.43. This trade represents a 29.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,031.78. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,187 shares of company stock worth $3,918,128 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

