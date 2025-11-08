Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Etsy Price Performance
ETSY stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51.
About Etsy
