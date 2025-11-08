Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

ETSY stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

