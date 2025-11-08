Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.84 and traded as low as GBX 6.75. Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 6.76, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Volta Finance Stock Up 0.1%
The company has a market capitalization of £247.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.67.
Volta Finance Company Profile
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.
