Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.84 and traded as low as GBX 6.75. Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 6.76, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Volta Finance Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £247.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.67.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

