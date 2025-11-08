Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.73 and traded as low as GBX 470. Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 477, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 471.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 462.69. The company has a market capitalization of £146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Insider Activity at Jersey Electricity

In related news, insider Elisabeth Iceton sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 465, for a total value of £7,905. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.