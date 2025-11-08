Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and traded as low as $38.97. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 7,609 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EDVMF

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.6%

Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 325.0%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.