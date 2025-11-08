Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and traded as low as $38.97. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 7,609 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EDVMF
Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.6%
Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 325.0%.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.