U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and traded as low as $24.35. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 8,114,770 shares changing hands.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $824.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 454.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 330.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 216,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 166,522 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

