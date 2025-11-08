Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.31 and traded as low as GBX 64.50. Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 64.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.75. The stock has a market cap of £243.38 million and a P/E ratio of 179.17.

Get Albion Technology & Gen VCT alerts:

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.28 EPS for the quarter. Albion Technology & Gen VCT had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 62.22%.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.