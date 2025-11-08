FY2029 Earnings Estimate for VRDN Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81993.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRDN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VRDN opened at $27.44 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,914,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,118,076. This represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 579.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 309,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 142,410 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

