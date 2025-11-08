Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.10 and traded as low as GBX 37. Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 37.48, with a volume of 31,159 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160.
Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (3.33) EPS for the quarter. Everyman Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everyman Media Group plc will post 1.8280793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.
