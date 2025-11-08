FY2028 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Cut by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2029 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.05.

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$19.63 and a one year high of C$27.37.

In related news, Director Maria Hooper purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.72 per share, with a total value of C$128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$128,600. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

