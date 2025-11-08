DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.26 and traded as low as GBX 8. DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 8.25, with a volume of 78,590 shares trading hands.

DP Poland Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.18. The firm has a market cap of £77.86 million, a P/E ratio of 412.50 and a beta of 0.47.

DP Poland (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. DP Poland had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Research analysts anticipate that DP Poland Plc will post -1.5326316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

