Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.76 and traded as low as GBX 56. Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 58, with a volume of 59,232 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (0.23) EPS for the quarter. Flowtech Fluidpower had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts expect that Flowtech Fluidpower plc will post 14.2535211 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

