Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,771 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

