Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $33.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Appian will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $2,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 368.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 157,233 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $7,166,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

