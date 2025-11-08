Mizuho Raises Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $39.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 102,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,572,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 185,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,955,000 after buying an additional 106,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

