Head to Head Contrast: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) versus Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 3.34% 7.00% 1.74% Fluence Energy -0.76% -3.42% -0.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameresco and Fluence Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $1.88 billion 0.98 $56.76 million $1.19 29.59 Fluence Energy $2.45 billion 1.55 $22.72 million ($0.21) -99.00

Ameresco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameresco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ameresco has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Ameresco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Ameresco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ameresco and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 4 7 1 2.75 Fluence Energy 6 16 4 0 1.92

Ameresco presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.45%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $9.12, suggesting a potential downside of 56.14%. Given Ameresco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Ameresco beats Fluence Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) costs of its customers' facilities; and projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. In addition, the company offers renewable energy solutions and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants that the company owns or develops for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy and O&M services; and electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, and heat or cooling produced from renewable sources of energy. Further, the company sells photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products and systems, as well as provides consulting, and enterprise energy management services; and operates wind farms. It serves the federal, state, local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 185 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

