Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $4.20. Cemtrex shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 40,035 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cemtrex

Cemtrex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($26.70) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 443.32%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter.

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.