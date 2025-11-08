Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPLGet Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.45.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$52.04 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$48.35 and a 52-week high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.44.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

