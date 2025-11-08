Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $175.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.11. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

