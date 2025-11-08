ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) versus Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Head-To-Head Survey

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) and Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Rich Sparkle”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $637.16 million 1.46 -$79.70 million ($0.39) -13.82 Rich Sparkle $5.83 million 56.58 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Rich Sparkle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACV Auctions and Rich Sparkle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 1 1 0 1 2.33 Rich Sparkle 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Rich Sparkle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -9.89% -7.95% -3.15% Rich Sparkle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Rich Sparkle on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Rich Sparkle

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

