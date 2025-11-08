Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 138.2% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 40,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $368.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.89 and a 200-day moving average of $324.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

