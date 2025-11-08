Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
