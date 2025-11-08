Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $103.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.4167.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2,659.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,190 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Crocs by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crocs by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Crocs by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,107,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

