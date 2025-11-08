SouthState Corp Buys 531 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

SouthState Corp grew its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 209.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 384.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

