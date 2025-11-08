Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Trims Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

