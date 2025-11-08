Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock Price

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLZE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Backblaze Stock Down 6.1%

Backblaze stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $327.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 31.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 39.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 13.4% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 34.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 109,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

