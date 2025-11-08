Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $58.91 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

