Miller Investment Management LP Buys 9,674 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $60,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 164,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

