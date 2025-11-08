Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 139.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 103,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

