UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ArcBest to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

ArcBest stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ArcBest by 73.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

