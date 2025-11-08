Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 27,891 Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bitdeer Technologies Group worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTDR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.28. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

