Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Insider Sells $189,550.53 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559.68. This trade represents a 95.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $146.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

