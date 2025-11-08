Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $31.61 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

