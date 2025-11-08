Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Lowers Position in Eni SpA $E

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

E opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. ENI had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.43%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

