Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 22,317 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BFI Infinity Ltd. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the second quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CDE opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 24.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,476. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,257 shares of company stock worth $4,971,854. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cormark lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

