Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Buys 6,564 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, New Street Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,396.90. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $201.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.74 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.94%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

