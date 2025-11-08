Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 119.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

